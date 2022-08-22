Search

22 Aug 2022

Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln after alleged breach of FA’s betting rules

Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln after alleged breach of FA’s betting rules

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Lincoln have suspended forward Chris Maguire indefinitely following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February this year.

He has been given until Tuesday, August 30 to respond to the misconduct charge.

The period of Maguire’s alleged offending includes time spent at former clubs Oxford, Bury and Sunderland.

“Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.”

Maguire, who was capped twice by Scotland in 2011, joined the Imps last summer and has made three appearances in all competitions this season.

A statement from the Sky Bet League One club read: “Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media