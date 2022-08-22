Acomb hero Chaldean set for step up in trip

The Royal Lodge at Newmarket is among the options under consideration for Chaldean after winning last week’s Acomb Stakes.

Fifth on his Newbury debut at the end of June, the Frankel colt raised his game to get off the mark at the Berkshire circuit last month – earning him a step up to Group Three level at York.

Chaldean showed plenty of determination to go with his undoubted ability and connections are preparing to step him up to a mile on his next, making the Royal Lodge on September 24 an obvious port of call.

When asked about future plans, Barry Mahon – racing manager for owners Juddmonte – said: “We haven’t really discussed it is the honest answer. It was a busy week, so we’ll catch up this week and see where we are.

“He’s in plenty of early-closing races and I’d imagine he’ll step up into a Group Two over a mile maybe, if that fits in with his programme.

“Ryan (Moore) felt a mile would be a bit more suitable, so I think if the opportunity is there then we’ll go up to a mile. That (Royal Lodge) is the sort of thing we’d be looking at.”

Little over 24 hours after Chaldean’s win, the Juddmonte team enjoyed a one-two in York’s Galtres Stakes, with the Ralph Beckett-trained Haskoy narrowly outpointing Harry and Roger Charlton’s Time Lock in the Listed contest.

Mahon expects both three-year-olds to enjoy a profitable end to the season, adding: “They’re both really smart fillies.

“William Buick (rider of Time Lock) was a little bit annoyed he didn’t see Ryan (Moore, on Haskoy) on his left. He just didn’t see him until late on and felt like he’d more to give.

“Haskoy is obviously very talented to do what she’s done – she’s only been in training since June, broke her maiden on the all-weather and stepped into the Galtres on her second start.

“At the top of the stretch it looked very unlikely – she was just floundering a little bit. But once she found her feet and got the hang of things she just took off.

“There’s a race in Newmarket for Time Lock – the Princess Royal Stakes, which is a Group Three over a mile and a half.

“With Haskoy, we could look at something like the Park Hill in Doncaster.”