Alex Gogic admits the pull of his ‘second home’ was key to his St Mirren return

Cyprus international Alex Gogic admits the pull of his “second home” was key to him returning to Scotland to re-sign for St Mirren.

Gogic has signed a two-year deal in Paisley following a summer spent weighing up his options in Athens.

The versatile former Hamilton and Hibernian player first arrived in Scotland from Swansea in 2017 and he had considered trying a different league following the end of his loan spell at Saints and expiry of his Easter Road contract.

“I had a few offers abroad but, considering everything, I felt this was the best offer,” the 28-year-old said.

“Family-wise, I didn’t want to go anywhere by myself right now because I’ve got small kids and here we feel at home.

“It does feel like home. I became a man in Scotland so it’s definitely my second home.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, that’s why I took this long. It took a while to decide what was best for me and my family together and we decided this was the best decision for us.

“I didn’t want to rush into anything. I have got a two-year contract here but I had offers for three years and I wanted it to be right.

“At the start of the summer I was thinking maybe I would try something different and new. I thought I would wait and see my offers. And then when you consider everything, it’s nice to come back home.”

Gogic scored on his Buddies debut against Motherwell in January and such was his impact that manager Stephen Robinson was prepared to wait for his answer to the offer of a permanent contract.

“I really enjoyed myself from January being here and playing football and just being happy again,” he said.

“And even just the fans tweeting me almost every day. I had some nice tweets and obviously a warm welcome. It’s nice to be loved.”

Robinson’s influence also helped make the midfielder’s mind up.

“He always said he would like me to come back, before the season finished,” Gogic said.

“He is really excited, and so am I, to work again together and do well. He is demanding but in a good way. For me, for sure, but for every player, it’s good to have a demanding coach. He just wants the best out of you and he knows how to get it.

“He knows what he wants and I think we will do well this season. The lads have started so well and been playing well.”

Gogic played four times for Cyprus in June but has not had a pre-season. However, he believes he is not far off full fitness with a potential reintroduction to the squad in store when Hibs visit Paisley on Saturday.

“I have been staying fit,” he said. “OK, it’s probably not the same as the guys after pre-season, but I feel fit and I trained with the boys earlier.”