Ismaila Sarr back in contention for Watford after hamstring injury

Watford could have forward Ismaila Sarr available again for the Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons.

Senegal winger Sarr, who has been linked with a move ahead of the transfer deadline, missed the past two Sky Bet Championship matches with a hamstring issue, but has resumed training.

Forward Joao Pedro did not feature in Saturday’s goalless draw at Preston, with Rey Manaj coming into the starting XI.

Club captain Tom Cleverley (calf) continues his own rehabilitation along with Imran Louza (knee), forward Samuel Kalu (hamstring) and midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee).

MK Dons boss Liam Manning reported no fresh selection concerns from the League One draw against Accrington.

Defender Dan Harvey and forward Will Grigg both made their return to action as late substitutes on Saturday, but will have their fitness build up gradually.

Midfielder Matt Smith and forward Louie Barry , on loan from Aston Villa, will both be hoping for another chance to impress having also come off the bench during the second half of the 1-1 draw.

Forward Mo Eisa, Tennai Watson, Josh McEachran and Nathan Holland are all still working their way back to full fitness.