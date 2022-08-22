Search

22 Aug 2022

Beth Mead hails ‘hero’ Ellen White after England striker retires

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 6:27 PM

Beth Mead hailed Ellen White as her “hero” after the all-time leading England women’s goalscorer announced her retirement.

Having scored twice for the Lionesses en route to their Women’s Euro success this summer, White called time on her career with England and Manchester City.

She hangs up her boots on 52 England goals, one shy of Wayne Rooney’s record for all senior England teams.

Mead, who won the golden boot and player of the tournament trophies at Euro 2022, took to Twitter once the announcement had been made.

“Words can’t describe how proud & lucky I am to have called you a team mate but also a friend. The biggest professional & goal scorer. The game didn’t deserve you but you’ll be missed greatly. @ellsbells89 my hero,” she wrote.

Fellow Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly was also quick to praise White’s contribution to the game, tweeting: “The absolute best of the best. Thank you, Ellen. You truly are (one) of a kind. I’m so excited for your future and so proud of everything you’ve achieved.”

Caroline Weir, a former City team-mate of White whose goal for Real Madrid sent the Blues crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers, simply posted: “Legend.”

