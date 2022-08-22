Search

22 Aug 2022

Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup

Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 7:13 PM

Colchester will once again be without Tommy Smith as they host Brentford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Club captain Smith is struggling with a foot injury and will miss the visit of Premier League opposition.

The U’s eased past Ipswich in the previous round but will also be without midfielder Emyr Huws (ankle) this time around.

Manager Wayne Brown could name a strong side as he aims to bounce back from a 3-1 home loss to Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Mikkel Damsgaard is in line to make his debut for the Bees.

The Denmark international joined from Sampdoria this summer but has not featured as he builds up fitness following an injury-hit season in Serie A.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will make changes but intends to name a strong side, with the likes of Frank Onyeka and Vitaly Janelt pushing for starts and Keane Lewis-Potter potentially making his first start.

Ethan Pinnock (knee) remains sidelined, with Kristoffer Ajer and Sergio Canos (both knee) also ruled out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media