St Johnstone ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fan at Aberdeen game

St Johnstone expressed sadness and sympathy after the death of an elderly supporter at Saturday’s home game against Aberdeen.

The kick-off to the cinch Premiership fixture at McDiarmid Park was delayed by 15 minutes due to a medical emergency which resulted in the death of a 72-year-old man.

Saints’ official website said the club was “deeply saddened” and Ian Flaherty, St Johnstone’s head of operations, said: “On behalf of the club we would like pass on our deepest sympathy and regrets to all the family affected by the tragic passing at the game on Saturday.

“A heartfelt message goes out to all family and friends concerned at this very difficult time.”

A statement from the club continued: “The club shall respect the family’s request for the upmost privacy at this time.

“The club would also like to thank all medical and police personal involved in the incident for their swift response to the situation as it unfolded.

“No one should ever go to a football game and not return home.”