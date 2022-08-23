Search

Sparkling Beauty future could include Fillies’ Mile bid

Richard Hughes is looking forward to what the future holds for Sparkling Beauty following her silver medal in the Group Two Prix du Calvados at Deauville on Saturday.

A scintillating three-length victory in a Goodwood maiden in her previous start, the daughter of Oasis Dream, who cost owners Amo Racing €160,000 as a yearling, took the step into Group company in her stride at the Normandy track.

The youngster was always prominent and had every chance two furlongs from home in the seven-furlong assignment, but ultimately just proved a touch vulnerable to the winner’s turn of foot, getting outpaced before staying on strongly to the line.

Hughes is now keen to step Sparkling Beauty up in trip for her next start and has highlighted the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on October 7 as a possible target for the backend of the season.

“We were delighted with her, it was a great run,” said Hughes.

“She’ a filly with a lot of pace and she needs a mile, a mile and a quarter already. She just couldn’t quicken off the pace they were travelling, but stayed on nicely to be second.

“It was a big ask sending her to a Group Two after running in a couple of maidens, but she didn’t let us down.

“There is no mile race for her before the Fillies’ Mile, so I won’t be running her before that and the May Hill will come too quick. So we’ll quander about running her in that or something else before the end of the year.”

Hughes is enjoying a fine season with the two-year-old inmates of Weathercock House. Along with Sparkling Beauty, The Queen’s Candle Of Hope has looked a smart prospect and acquitted herself well in the Denford Stakes at Newbury, while Windsor winner Song Of Success could line up in the Listed Dick Poole Stakes on September 1.

He continued: “The fillies are flying, we’ve also got Song Of Success who won at Windsor. She’s a nice horse and may go for the Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury.”

