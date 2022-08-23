Search

23 Aug 2022

Samuel Bastien opens Burnley account in cup win over Shrewsbury

23 Aug 2022 10:26 PM

Summer signing Samuel Bastien opened his Burnley account in style as he fired the Championship club into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at League One Shrewsbury.

Steve Cotterill’s third-tier side matched the Clarets in the first half.

But the DR Congo international bagged his first goal in English football as he ended the Shrews’ dreams of a cup run.

Experienced defender Chey Dunkley had seemingly sent the game to penalties with his late header before it was ruled out for offside.

Salop goalkeeper Marko Marosi kept the hosts in the game in the first half as he pulled off a string of fine saves.

Josh Cullen, Manuel Benson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson were all frustrated by the Slovakian before the break.

But Vincent Kompany’s half-time team talk worked wonders as Bastien broke the deadlock in the 50th minute as he slotted into the bottom corner.

Clarets keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell did well to deny Shrewsbury academy product Tom Bloxham his first goal of the season.

Dunkley latched on to Luke Leahy’s fine ball before his effort was ruled out, and Burnley held on to book their spot in the next round.

