Search

23 Aug 2022

Che Adams nets another brace as Southampton ease past Cambridge

Che Adams nets another brace as Southampton ease past Cambridge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 10:46 PM

Che Adams’ brace and a late debut strike by teenager Dominic Ballard helped Southampton win their first-ever meeting with Cambridge 3-0 to book a place in the Carabao Cup third round.

Saints forward Adams continued his strong start to the new campaign with a goal in each half to back up his weekend efforts where he netted a double to inspire a comeback victory away to Leicester.

Substitute Ballard added a third late on to ensure Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men made it back-to-back wins on the road having gone six months without tasting success away from home prior to Saturday’s triumph.

With Saints captain James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters given the night off, it opened the door for teenager Lewis Payne to make a full debut.

The right-back made a quick impression when he showed his composure in the 16th minute with a fine centre across goal for Adams to poke home.

Adams had already been denied an earlier effort for handball while Mohamed Elyounoussi tested Cambridge’s back-up goalkeeper Will Mannion during a frantic opening.

Both teams continued to play at a high intensity but Southampton were the dominant force and only George Williams’ excellent goalline clearance to deny Adam Armstrong kept it 1-0 at half-time.

Sam Smith dragged wide for the Sky Bet League One outfit immediately after the break but the clincher soon arrived and it was Adams who again made the difference.

He fired home on the half-volley after a Oriol Romeu’s pot shot had been parried but Cambridge were unhappy the 55th-minute effort counted after the ball hit Adams’ elbow in the build-up.

Numerous substitutions were made soon after and forward Ballard wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time when he rifled into the roof of the net at the second attempt to cap a memorable cameo.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media