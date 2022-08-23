Derby defeat Championship West Brom thanks to Louie Sibley strike

A superb Louie Sibley strike gave League One Derby a 1-0 win over West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Pride Park.

Sibley curled in a shot from 18 yards to knock out the Championship side who paid for wasteful finishing.

West Brom failed to take early chances with Callum Robinson denied from 12 yards by Joe Wildsmith in the second minute.

Adam Reach lobbed over in the 11th minute before Sibley put Derby ahead four minutes later from the edge of the area.

Wildsmith saved a Matt Phillips header but at the other end Alex Palmer had to turn over a Sibley drive on the stroke of half-time.

Derby deserved their lead and they went close again when Lewis Dobbin fired over at the start of the second half.

Albion should have equalised in the 65th minute when Phillips blazed over after Wildsmith had parried Robinson’s shot.

Steve Bruce’s side were struggling to break Derby down and the home side came close to sealing victory in the 82nd minute when Sibley’s low drive was brilliantly saved by Palmer.

Substitute Tom Fellows should have levelled two minutes later but could not keep his shot down from 10 yards.