Daniel Iversen saves Leicester from cup shock with shootout heroics at Stockport

Leicester debutant Daniel Iversen made three shootout saves as the Foxes edged into the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-1 win on penalties at League Two Stockport.

After the visitors had been admirably kept at bay across 90 minutes by their opponents for a 0-0 draw, they prevailed on spot-kicks as Iversen kept out efforts from Antoni Sarcevic, Scott Quigley and Kyle Wootton.

The main feeling at the end for Leicester may well have been relief as they avoided further disappointment after a start to the Premier League season that has seen a draw with Brentford followed by defeats to Arsenal and Southampton.

Boss Brendan Rodgers made 10 changes to his starting XI, with Wesley Fofana again missing from the squad as a report emerged that Chelsea – who Leicester play away on Saturday – had had another bid for the defender rejected.

With Leicester dominating possession but unable to make it count, Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans sent early efforts off target and Patson Daka had a shot saved by Vitezslav Jaros’ foot.

Stockport – back in the Football League this season for the first time in 11 years, and currently 21st in the fourth tier – threatened on the half-hour mark as Callum Camps’ strike was turned behind by Iversen, before further Leicester attempts saw Iheanacho drill wide and Jaros deal with a Harvey Barnes hit.

After Oliver Crankshaw fired just wide of Iversen’s goal shortly after the break, Rodgers adjusted things on the hour by bringing on James Maddison and Timothy Castagne.

Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, part of a further Rodgers double substitution, were denied and Iheanacho and Maddison missed the target as Leicester’s frustration continued.

They survived a scare in the 79th minute as Stockport substitute Wootton failed to finish from close range, and the action quickly switched back to the other end as Dewsbury-Hall’s shot was cleared off the line by Mark Kitching.

Jaros then tipped a Maddison drive over as Stockport’s resistance remained intact to the end of 90 minutes.

The shootout that followed saw Iversen take centre-stage with a fine trio of saves.

Jaros denied Maddison and Ayoze Perez fired wide, but after Iversen pushed away Wootton’s effort, Dewsbury-Hall scored to wrap up victory for the Premier League side.