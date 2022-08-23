Search

Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 12:06 AM

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy was delighted with goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics after they came from behind in normal time to level the match at 2-2 before beating League Two Barrow 3-1 on penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup.

The visitors led after eight minutes through Anthony Scully’s third goal of the season but Barrow, who knocked out Championship Blackpool on penalties in the previous round, recovered from a slow start to equalise with a debut goal after 13 minutes from David Moyo.

Moyo should have scored again in the first half, while Wright denied John Rooney with a flying save.

Ben Whitfield’s 87th minute goal looked to have sent the Cumbrians into round three for only the third time until Jordan Garrick’s stoppage-time equaliser and then Wright came to the rescue.

“Jordan was outstanding,” said manager Kennedy.

“I said to Jordan ‘you can’t lose as a goalie in pens. And if I was taking a pen against you and I saw you in goal, I think, I have got to really bury this’.”

Wright’s heroics denied Josh Gordon, Patrick Brough and Robbie Gotts, while Anthony Scully, Max Sanders and Tashan Oakley-Boothe replied for the visitors.

Kennedy also praised the contribution of goalkeeping coach Scott Fry.

“It is important to commend the backroom staff,” he said. “Scott and Jordan do a lot of work.

“Every time Barrow had a pen, Scott was on the sidelines saying which way they were going. The ones Jordan all saved, they knew where they were going.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild was pleased with his side performance despite their defeat.

He said: “I am really pleased with how we played. The frustration is when we were on top, we didn’t get the second goal.

“But across the game, apart from the first 10 minutes, we contained them and gave them a good going over.

“We have gone toe-to-toe with a League One side and got a draw in normal time.

“I thought we would have seen the game out and their goal was a fluke from a missed clearance.”

