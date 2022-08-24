Search

24 Aug 2022

Lauren James and Ebony Salmon named in England’s first squad since Euros success

24 Aug 2022 11:50 AM

Forwards Lauren James and Ebony Salmon have been included in England’s first squad since their Euro 2022 triumph, while midfielder Jordan Nobbs returns to the fold.

James, 20, is the only uncapped player in the group, while one-cap Salmon, 21, comes in after scoring eight goals in as many games for Houston Dash.

Arsenal’s Nobbs is back after being ruled out of the Euros by a knee injury.

Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem and Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver are also recalled after failing to make the cut when Sarina Wiegman reduced her 28-player provisional Euros squad to 23.

Former England skipper Steph Houghton, another who did not make that final 23, has not been brought back, despite being in action this month in City’s Champions League qualifying matches.

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby miss out through injury, and Hannah Hampton is another absentee for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.

The change from the squad that won the Euros also includes no Ellen White, the Lionesses’ record scorer, or Jill Scott, England’s second most capped player, after each announced their retirement from football earlier this week.

After the highs of last month, England head coach Wiegman wants to quickly sharpen focus for the challenges ahead this season.

“It only feels like yesterday since we were celebrating at Wembley, but we have to get straight back to business,” the Dutchwoman said.

“We have a big target in front of us this month to book our place at the World Cup, and we have to set aside our amazing memories of this summer for the moment.

“We have lost four players in midfield and forward positions, so I am pleased we can turn to experience in Katie and Jordan along with two for the future in Lauren and Ebony.

“When we can, it is important to give opportunities to our promising younger players in this environment, and for them to experience what is expected in the senior set-up both on and off the pitch. This includes Sandy MacIver, who just missed out on the Euros (squad).”

