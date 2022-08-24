Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby missing through injury from post-Euros England squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby are both missing due to injury from England’s first squad since their Euro 2022 triumph.
Winger Kelly, scorer of the extra-time winner against Germany that clinched Euros glory for the Lionesses at Wembley on July 31, sustained a problem during Manchester City’s Champions League qualifying loss to Real Madrid on Sunday, while Chelsea’s Kirby has been nursing a foot issue.
England boss Sarina Wiegman, whose side have a double-header of World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and Luxembourg in Stoke three days later, told a press conference regarding the pair: “They’re OK.
“Chloe, it’s just a small thing but it’s too early to bring her in and let her play. Against Real Madrid she had to go out, I think something with her leg. It’s not too bad. I think it won’t take too long.
“Fran has a foot injury, it takes a little more time. I think she’ll be alright, but she hasn’t had that much training at all, so she just needs a little more time, this camp just comes too early.”
