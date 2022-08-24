Quinn eager to make up ground as Racing League rolls on to Newcastle

Team manager Mick Quinn is confident The North can climb the leaderboard with a few big chances and enthusiastic ‘home’ support at Newcastle as the Racing League stages its third of six evening meetings on Thursday.

The North currently sit sixth of the seven teams on 158 points, some way behind runaway leaders London and The South (340 points) in the second edition of the team competition.

Each squad competes for points in a bid to boost them up the league table and former Newcastle United striker Quinn says that after a slow start, his team will be looking to “arrive at the far post late”.

“I have the smallest number of trainers, so we have done well with what we’ve got and we have some good chances this week – a full compliment of runners as well,” he said.

“It has been great so far. The TV cameras have promoted it and everyone is enjoying it. Whoever has been racing has enjoyed it – and it has been competitive racing. The field sizes have been great. It is fantastic to get 86 runners for Thursday.”

A new innovation in Racing League 2022 sees each of the team managers – Rupert Bell (East), Kevin Blake (Ireland), Matt Chapman (London & The South), Jamie Osborne (Wales & The West), Quinn (The North), Linda Perratt (Scotland) and Leonna Mayor (Yorkshire) – have the opportunity to play a ‘joker’ on any two of the 42 races that have the required amount of runners. When played, the joker will double the points won by the two horses representing a team in any given race.

Quinn is still to play his hand, and added: “Hopefully we will pick up a few points. It is on home soil, we have a full compliment and still have two jokers to play – so hopefully we will make some ground on the teams in front of us.

“I’ve just been going through the cards and we have two last-time-out winners in the nursery – Prairie Falcon (Michael Dods) and Minnesota Lad (Richard Fahey) – and we look to have a decent chance in that, but it looks a strong race.

“I want to keep my powder dry with the jokers – I don’t want to go too early. We’ll look to arrive at the far post late. It is all about timing!”

Wales & The West Racing League team captain @osbornejamie in top mulling mode, as he checks the scoreboard after two of the six rounds were competed at Lingfield. @PAracing pic.twitter.com/HEpqKkq91C — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) August 11, 2022

Quinn is banking on his team getting some enthusiastic home support.

“I’m hoping we get a bit of support from the Geordies, as our football team is going well. They gave Manchester City a big scare on Sunday,” said Quinn.

“We have two Newcastle meetings and a Southwell meeting left out of the four (remaining meetings) and I’m hoping to make ground in those three with a bit of luck.

“The prize-money is good and whether the punters take to the team concept or not, the competitive racing provides betting turnover. It is a great concept and I’m really enjoying being a part of it.”

Having made his mark on the second night of the Racing League at Lingfield a fortnight ago when steering the Milton Harris-trained Postmark to success, Frankie Dettori – part of Wales and The West – heads to Gosforth Park for three booked rides.

The popular Italian is reunited with Postmark in the second race of the night, after which he will partner Harry and Roger Charlton’s Zaman Jemil, who makes his handicap debut in race five.

Dettori completes his evening’s work aboard the David Evans-trained Cuban Breeze, who brings sound claims to the table in the finale at 8.45pm.