24 Aug 2022

Roaring Lion records first winner as a sire in Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 6:19 PM

Just over three years on from the death of Roaring Lion, one of his progeny, Roaring Gallagher, made a promising winning debut for Joseph O’Brien in the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden at Bellewstown on Wednesday.

Always to the fore in the one-mile contest, the €50,000 purchase knew his job at the business end and secured the victory in a professional manner in the hands of Declan McDonogh, to become the first Irish winner sired by the four-time Group One winner.

Owning Hill-handler O’Brien has been known to run some of his smarter juveniles at this venue and assistant trainer Brendan Powell is of the opinion Roaring Gallagher is well worth his name mentioning in the same company.

He said: “He’s a grand horse, very laid-back. Joseph liked him at home, he had been doing everything right.

“Declan said he travelled well but he said he hated this track, this wouldn’t be his track. He said there is a hell of a lot of improvement in him. He said if it was run at a Naas or a Navan that he would pick him up and carry him on a better track, even though the second seemed to throw it away. He’s a big horse with a big, long stride.

“The ones Joseph has sent here over the years like Tosen Lydia and Pretty Gorgeous to win, I’m not saying he’s sort of there yet but I think he could be very good.”

On his Group Two Beresford Stakes entry at the Curragh, Powell added: “Joseph thinks very highly of him and we’ll see, but it would be no surprise to see him going for black type next time. He’s definitely good enough.”

