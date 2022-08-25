Search

25 Aug 2022

On this day in 2019: Magical Ben Stokes leads England to thrilling victory

On this day in 2019: Magical Ben Stokes leads England to thrilling victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 7:00 AM

Ben Stokes wrote himself into the history books with one of the all-time great Test innings on this day in 2019.

The all-rounder struck an incredible 135 not out to lead England to a thrilling last-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, the home side completing a record run chase making 362 for nine.

Australia looked to be on the verge of retaining the urn after reducing the hosts to 286 for nine but an unforgettable last wicket union between Stokes and Jack Leach – who contributed one in an unbroken 76-run partnership – produced one of the greatest run chases ever.

It came barely a month after another memorable innings helped England to World Cup glory at Lord’s and will go down in the annals of time.

Stokes hit eight sixes and 11 fours as he single-handedly hauled his side over the finish line when defeat had previously looked a certainty.

“I’m obviously over the moon that we’ve managed to stay in the series. We knew if we lost this game then the Ashes were gone,” he said after his innings.

“When a number 11 comes out needing 70 to win, I knew what I had to do in terms of the game situation. The only time I started to get a little bit nervous or panicking was when we got into single figures.

“To be sat here, especially after getting bowled out for 67 (in the first innings), to still be in with a chance of getting the urn back is an amazing feeling.”

In the end, Stokes’ innings did not count for much in the series as defeat at Old Trafford in the following game meant that Australia retained the Ashes, with the series eventually drawn 2-2.

But Stokes won huge acclaim for his performance, winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year four months later and cementing himself into Ashes folklore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media