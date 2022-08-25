Search

25 Aug 2022

Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer

Ajax striker Antony is “determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days” with the 22-year-old’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window to try to secure the deal, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper adds that the Premier League club have so far had two bids worth £51million and £68m rejected by the Dutch champions. Ajax are understood to be holding out for a package worth up to 100m euros (£84m).

In more Old Trafford gossip, Chelsea may make a move for defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana, the Evening Standard says. The Frenchman has reportedly been Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target at Stamford Bridge for some time but the Blues have been met with repeated frustration in their attempts to sign him.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the closing week of the transfer window. According to the newspaper, the Gunners are keen to offload the 24-year-old this summer as he has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

And the Daily Star writes – via Voetbal International – that Erik Ten Hag tried to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey through WhatsApp. The outlet says the 20-year-old Dutch striker rejected the offer to reunite with this former boss.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Paqueta: L’Equipe reports – via Metro – that West Ham have had their 50m euros (£42.2m) bid for the 24-year-old Brazil midfielder rejected by Lyon.

Martin Dubravka: The Daily Mail writes that Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle over the signing of the 33-year-old Slovakia goalkeeper.

