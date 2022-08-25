Search

25 Aug 2022

Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem

Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 8:59 AM

Jack Draper hopes he can take plenty of confidence from an impressive win over former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to reach the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The 20-year-old Briton remains on course to break into the top 50 ahead of his US Open debut on the back of an impressive run which also saw him make the last eight in Montreal, beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils.

Draper, who had reached the semi-finals on home turf in Eastbourne earlier this summer, swiftly took control after moving 5-0 ahead in the opening set against Thiem, who is continuing to try to rediscover his own form after close to a year out with a wrist injury.

Thiem improved in the second set, but also hit six double faults as he tried to put Draper on the back foot.

However, the Briton, currently ranked 55 in the world, eventually got a crucial break in the ninth game to go on to close out the match 6-1 6-4.

Draper, who will face Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler for a place in the semi-finals, said: “I started confidently, I started well.

“I was hitting through the ball, felt good in the conditions. It was a difficult start because I felt like everyone was supporting Dominic.

“I knew that I needed to come out confidently and sharp – and that’s what I did.”

British number four Draper, who did not face a break point all match, added on the ATP Tour website: “I was really good behind serve, really solid.

“In the second set it was tough because he was coming up with some amazing shots.

“It was a real honour to be on court with Dominic. He’s an amazing player.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media