Search

25 Aug 2022

A good use of his time – Rory McIlroy backs Tiger Woods’ role in indoor league

A good use of his time – Rory McIlroy backs Tiger Woods’ role in indoor league

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 12:46 PM

Rory McIlroy believes his new joint venture with Tiger Woods will showcase the 15-time major winner’s “genius” and help prolong his career.

McIlroy and Woods have launched TMRW Sports to stage a “high-tech golf league” which will see six, three-man teams compete indoors on Monday evenings.

The 18-hole contests, starting in January 2024, will take just two hours to complete.

Woods started just three tournaments in 2022 – he withdrew from the US PGA Championship after three rounds – as he understandably struggled physically following the car crash in February last year which he said almost resulted in his right leg being amputated.

The 46-year-old concedes he will never play a full tournament schedule again and McIlroy was asked if the new indoor league would be the best use of his limited time.

“Who knows where we’re going to see Tiger Woods play golf next, right?” McIlroy said. “We don’t know what his schedule is going to be. We don’t know how his body is going to be.

“But to be able to see him still showcase his skills on primetime TV, without really any wear and tear on his body, I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still sort of provide people with a glimpse of his genius, I think it is a really good use of his time.”

TMRW Sports CEO and co-founder Mike McCarley outlined some details of how the “golf” will be played.

“For the fans, think sitting courtside at an NBA game. It’s that type of environment, music, player introductions,” he said. “You’re right on top of the action as a fan. You see everything play out in front of you.

“To orient yourself from a golf standpoint, you see the drives and approach shots go into the screen. It’s a commercial-sized screen, not quite the size of an IMAX screen, but pretty damned close.

“The ball will be placed in the short game area and the guys play out from there.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media