25 Aug 2022

Sutton waiting on Omar Bugiel ahead of Mansfield game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 1:37 PM

Sutton will check on forward Omar Bugiel ahead of the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two.

Bugiel has not featured since August 13 when he was forced off during the U’s 1-0 win over Barrow but remains one of only three players to have scored for Matt Gray’s goal-shy side this season.

Coby Rowe returned from a hamstring issue to start Saturday’s stalemate at Grimsby and Will Randall was used off the bench following a recent lay-off.

Ben Goodliffe (knee) remains a long-term absentee though and Sam Hart is set to remain on the sidelines with a knock.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will check on a number of players before the trip to London.

Oli Hawkins was used off the bench during the 2-1 win over Stockport after a hamstring injury and has not shown any ill-effects.

Lucas Akins (groin) and Hiram Boateng (hamstring) will need to be assessed having only returned to training this week.

This fixture could come too early for Stephen Quinn (hip) but Rhys Oates will definitely be absent due to a ruptured pectoral muscle, which will keep him out of the squad for several months.

