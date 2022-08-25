Search

25 Aug 2022

Ozan Tufan out of Hull’s game with Coventry

Ozan Tufan out of Hull’s game with Coventry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 3:54 PM

Playmaker Ozan Tufan is set to miss Hull’s clash with Coventry after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat at West Brom.

The Turkey international joins forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on the sidelines, though new signing Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is in contention for his debut after arriving on loan from Arsenal.

Midfielders Jean Michael Seri and Greg Docherty, winger Dogukan Sinik and full-backs Brandon Fleming and Josh Emmanuel also feature on a lengthy Tigers injury list.

Ryan Longman and Tyler Smith are back in contention but forward Mallik Wilks has left the club to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer will miss the game through suspension after being sent off against Millwall last time out.

Fellow midfielder Callum O’Hare has been absent with a hamstring injury and looks unlikely to return in East Yorkshire.

The Sky Blues have not been in action for a fortnight and have yet to play a home game this season after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena suffered damage while hosting the rugby sevens competition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, though fixtures will resume from August 31’s clash with Preston after EFL clearance.

Fit-again forward Danny Cashman staked his claim for a first-team place with a midweek brace against Reading Under-21s in a side also featuring Hamer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media