25 Aug 2022

Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku

Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku

25 Aug 2022 4:07 PM

Dundee United have signed 21-year-old Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku following a trial period.

Anaku has signed on a two-year contract following a transfer from Kampala Capital City Authority in his homeland.

United invited Anaku to Scotland after watching him in action during a training camp in Spain, which was funded by the Ugandan government in a bid to showcase the country’s talent.

Anaku has played in a number of friendlies since arriving in Scotland and scored a hat-trick for United’s B team in a training-ground game against Queen’s Park this week.

Manager Jack Ross told United’s website: “I’ve been really impressed with Sadat since he came in.

“You have to have a certain mental toughness to come in from overseas and settle. Sadat has done that by leaving a really good impression on the players and staff at United.

“He has a real hunger and drive to try and succeed in European football and sees this as a real opportunity to do that.

“He’s a really good finisher and will offer something different to the attacking options we already have at the club. That gives the squad a good balance.

“There’s an element of the unknown about him but we can see he has real potential.

“That element of unknown can help us. Defenders won’t know what he’s about and he’s not easy to play against from what I’ve seen in training.

“Hopefully he can capitalise on that element of surprise and get off to a good start. If he can hit the ground running and score quickly then things can fly from there.”

