Kempton the likely route for Malrescia

George Boughey is preparing to return Malrescia to the track following her summer break, with plenty of end-of-season options open for the youngster.

Unfortunate to bump into subsequent Royal Ascot scorer Dramatised when second on debut at Newmarket, the daughter of Acclamation impressed in her next two outings, triumphing by over four lengths at both Hamilton and Lingfield.

She was then pitched into Listed company when headed late in the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket, before again filling a spot on the podium in the Prix Yacowlef at Deauville most recently.

✅ Off the mark Easy work €140,000 purchase Malrescia (Acclamation) who puts her experience to good use to shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking for @gbougheyracing & @jasonhart13 @HamiltonParkRC pic.twitter.com/P6IrOfk5T7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 13, 2022

The forward-going two-year-old holds an entry for Ripon’s British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes on Monday, but also has the option of the Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury later in the week or hanging fire for Kempton’s Sirenia Stakes (September 3), which appears Boughey’s preferred destination for the talented filly.

He said: “We’ll have a look at Ripon and she will also be entered in the Sirenia and the Dick Poole as well. I imagine she is probably going to run on the all-weather and go for the Sirenia which is the third option of the three.

“She was perhaps a little unlucky the last day. She missed the kick and she’s a filly that normally jumps well and she might have done a little bit too much racing in the middle part of the race and was then a bit weak in the finish.

“She was busy early doors, she’s had a break and missed Ascot intentionally and there is some nice races for her at the back end of the year.”