25 Aug 2022

Ryan Hedges hopes to return for Blackburn against Stoke

Ryan Hedges hopes to return for Blackburn against Stoke

25 Aug 2022 4:40 PM

Blackburn winger Ryan Hedges could return to action in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke at Ewood Park.

Hedges is available after missing the last two games due to a hamstring problem.

Hayden Carter (also hamstring) has a chance of being fit to feature as well but Scott Wharton (calf) remains out and Sam Barnes is another on the sidelines, after undergoing surgery following an ACL injury.

John Dahl Tomasson’s side are looking to return to form in the league, having won each of their first three fixtures this season before suffering back-to-back 3-0 losses at Reading and Sheffield United – they subsequently recorded a 2-1 victory at Bradford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Stoke have sacked manager Michael O’Neill in the build-up to the fixture, with assistant Dean Holden being placed in interim charge.

O’Neill departs with the team having won only once and lost three times in five league outing so far this term.

The Potters have a considerable injury list, with Josh Tymon, Harry Clarke, Harry Souttar, Josh Laurent and Nick Powell unavailable.

Ben Wilmot (foot) was to undergo a late fitness test prior to Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Sunderland and did not feature in the matchday squad.

