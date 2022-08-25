Glory Daze sold to continue his career in Australia

Andy Oliver’s Classic runner Glory Daze has changed hands and will continue his career in Australia.

The Cotai Glory colt won a maiden at the Curragh in April before coming home second behind Stone Age in the Leopardstown Derby Trial the following month.

In the Epsom Derby the bay was then 14th of 17, after which he lined up for the Irish equivalent and was fifth behind Westover.

Oliver is pleased with the way the horse has represented his stable, but feels in hindsight that he could have been more competitive in the latter contest.

“He’s been sold to Australia, he did well for us,” he said.

“He ran flat at Epsom and because of that we had to mind him and it was only three weeks to the Curragh.

“If I had to do it again we would have been more forward with him in the Irish Derby.

“The race split into two groups and we had already beaten French Claim, who was third in the Irish Derby, in the Derby Trial.

“He’s been doing his quarantine and will be exported in the next day or so.”