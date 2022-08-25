Kortney Hause set for Watford debut against QPR

Watford can hand a debut to Kortney Hause when they host QPR.
Defender Hause arrived at Vicarage Road on season-long loan from Aston Villa on Monday.
Midfielder Tom Cleverley is set to miss out again with a calf problem.
Daniel Bachmann returns in goal after he was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by MK Dons.
QPR are still without Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards.
The trio look set to be sidelined through injury until the end of September.
Chris Willock should start in midfield again having recently recovered from a hamstring injury.
Teenage striker Sinclair Armstrong is set to start on the bench again.
