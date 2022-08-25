Search

25 Aug 2022

Louie Sibley could earn Derby start against Peterborough

Louie Sibley could keep his starting place as Derby take on Peterborough at Pride Park on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder has mostly come off the bench this season but scored the only goal of the game in their Carabao Cup victory over West Brom in midweek and could be considered for a starting berth.

Conor Hourihane dropped to the bench for that game but is expected to take his spot in the starting XI again.

Striker James Collins should replace David McGoldrick up front.

Peterborough’s Joel Randall will not be available to travel to the East Midlands.

The 22-year-old midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in training which rules him out of contention.

Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom missed Posh’s 1-0 defeat to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup in midweek with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit for this weekend.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to come back into the starting line-up.

