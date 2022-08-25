Elliot Bonds absent as Cheltenham host Oxford

Cheltenham will be without midfielder Elliot Bonds as they prepare to host Oxford.

Manager Wade Elliott confirmed after their game against Exeter last weekend that Bonds has a stress fracture in a metatarsal and could be out for up to eight weeks.

Ryan Jackson will also be checked after feeling a twinge in his hamstring during the Grecians game.

The Robins are currently 21st in League One, sitting just inside the relegation zone.

Oxford will still be without a number of players ahead of the trip to Cheltenham.

Alex Gorrin and James Henry are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Marcus McGuane is doubtful with a calf problem.

Marcus Browne, Yanic Wildschut, Josh Murphy, Sam Baldock and Elliott Moore are also on the injury list for the Us.

Karl Robinson could give chances again to young trio James Golding, Josh Johnson and Gatlin O’Donkor, who all featured against Crystal Palace in the League Cup midweek.