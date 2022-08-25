Search

25 Aug 2022

Joe Bennett available against Burnley after ban overturned

Wigan defender Joe Bennett is available for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Burnley after his recent red card was overturned on appeal.

Bennett was given his marching orders in the early stages of last Saturday’s win at Birmingham but will now not have to serve a suspension.

Forward Charlie Wyke will be carefully assessed after coming off the bench at St Andrews for his first appearance since his cardiac arrest last year.

Manager Leam Richardson will also check on Ben Amos, Curtis Tilt and Gwion Edwards, who have all been sidelined with knocks.

Burnley defender Ian Maatsen remains suspended following his sending-off against Blackpool.

His absence means the versatile Vitinho could continue to deputise at left-back.

Midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be assessed after returning from a long-term injury against Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Scott Twine and Kevin Long are nearing returns but this game could come too soon. Ashley Westwood (ankle) is still out.

