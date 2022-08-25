Casemiro ready for action at Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.
Casemiro was ready.
A good night’s work for Leeds.
Raphinha caught up with his former Leeds team-mate.
Riyad Mahrez reflected on a night in Barcelona.
Rain doesn’t scare Jeffrey Schlupp.
Aston Villa paid tribute to a former favourite.
And also revealed a grand plan for Villa Park.
What a take!
What a moment.
Peter Reid was looking forward to the first day’s action at Old Trafford.
The Welshmen swapped a dart for a rugby ball.
Pierre Gasly remembered his friend, the late Anthoine Hubert.
Valtteri Bottas was still in beach mode.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.