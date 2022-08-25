Search

25 Aug 2022

England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 10:01 PM

England boss Sarina Wiegman was left humbled after being named UEFA women’s coach of the year.

Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer as they registered their first major tournament victory.

The Dutchwoman, who replaced Phil Neville in 2021, beat off competition from Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who guided her side to the Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who Wiegman got the better of in the Wembley final last month.

She said: “It’s really nice to receive this great award, I’m very honoured and humbled. I would like to congratulate Sonia and Martina for their nominations and their great achievement with their teams.

“This award is really for everyone involved with the England team, The FA, the staff and of course, most of all, the players. Thank you very much.

“Things have been set in place and gone very well since I started with the team in September. We’ve really enjoyed it and we’ve performed at our highest level. Our fans have been great too, so thank you to all the fans for supporting us so much.

“Now we are looking forward again. Hopefully we qualify for the World Cup and then next year we go to the World Cup and try to improve the game, perform ourselves and enjoy the game of course.”

Local News

