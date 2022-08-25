Search

25 Aug 2022

Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 11:29 PM

Shamrock Rovers bounced back from their first-leg defeat to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvaros but were still beaten 4-1 on aggregate as their Europa League qualifying campaign came to an end.

Andy Lyons scored Rovers’ 89th-minute winner on the night at Tallaght Stadium, but it was far too late in the game to trouble the Hungarian champions’ comfortable first-leg advantage.

The 22-year-old headed down through the goalkeeper’s legs from a Jack Byrne delivery as the Irish outfit clinched a nonetheless memorable victory.

Richie Towell and Sean Kavanagh had earlier come close to breaking the deadlock for the hosts, while goalkeeper Alan Mannus had to be alert to deny Adama Traore.

The result sends Rovers into Friday’s Europa Conference League group-stage draw, while Ferencvaros progress in the Europa League.

Rovers’ victory on the night was all the sweeter for captain Ronan Finn, who made his 54th appearance in a European competition, equalling the record for a League of Ireland player.

