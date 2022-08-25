Search

26 Aug 2022

Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton

25 Aug 2022 11:59 PM

Northampton manager Jon Brady remains unlikely to have Josh Eppiah available for the visit of Doncaster in the Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Eppiah has yet to feature this season after re-joining the Cobblers on loan from Leicester during the transfer window and needs to work on his fitness.

However, Brady said the 23-year-old will be monitored but has returned to training ahead of the match and has done strength work as well as conditioning.

Defensive options Sam Sherring (knock), Aaron McGowan (knee) and Akin Odimayo (hamstring) are all doubtful.

Doncaster could travel short of defensive options as they look to remain unbeaten against the Cobblers.

During their previous game – a 2-1 win over Salford – Tom Anderson, Kyle Knoyle and Adam Long all had to be substituted due to injury.

Anderson will be sidelined with a back injury, but manager Gary McSheffrey was hopeful that Knoyle (also back) and Long (knee) could be fit enough to feature.

Jon Taylor has also trained with team-mates as he nears a return to action having not played in a competitive fixture since November with an ankle injury and then a thigh problem. But Ben Close, Reo Griffiths and Ollie Younger remain out.

