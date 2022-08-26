Search

26 Aug 2022

Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected

26 Aug 2022 8:16 AM

What the papers say

West Ham have made a fresh bid for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta after their opening offer of 50million euros (£42.2m) was rejected, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 24-year-old’s French club are holding out for a higher initial fee with fewer add-ons for the Brazil international and talks are ongoing.

The Hammers’ frustration has not ended there, according to the Evening Standard, with the paper saying their £10m bid for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken was also rejected. However, the deal may not be dead yet, with the 30-year-old reportedly keen on a move to the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, the Times writes that Manchester City have rejected an initial offer of 70million euros (£59million) for Bernardo Silva from Paris St Germain. The latter club believes the transfer was blocked out of a fear that the 28-year-old midfielder will provide them with the necessary power to turn the Qatar-owned club into Champions League winners before City.

And Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has said he is still confident winger Antony will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid and the 22-year-old being eager for a reunion with Erik ten Hag. His club have rejected multiple offers for the winger.

Players to watch

Marco Asensio: The Daily Telegraph reports Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger for 30m euros (£25.3m).

Cole Palmer: Manchester City’s young winger is wanted by Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

