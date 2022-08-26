Search

26 Aug 2022

Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson

Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 12:45 PM

Stephen Robinson believes the visit of Hibernian on Saturday will be St Mirren’s biggest test of the season so far.

The Buddies are on a high following successive cinch Premiership wins over Ross County and Dundee United which followed defeats to Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Lee Johnson’s Hibs have won once in their four league games to date, but should be buoyed by their 2-2 comeback draw against nine-man Rangers at Easter Road last week.

St Mirren boss Robinson said: “I think Hibs are a very strong squad. It will be a different threat from what we had last week.

“They pass the ball a lot, similar to Dundee United but they have got big threats in behind.

“Martin Boyle is a terrific signing for Hibs, a great player. That is a threat that we are aware of.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves, if we look towards the end of last season we had four clean sheets and we have had another two clean sheets (in recent games) so our record of keeping clean sheets is very good and that is the base you have to start with.

“But this will be for me, probably our biggest test so far against a forward line that is very quick and mobile.

“We probably haven’t come up against that so far so it will be a test for us on Saturday.

“We are aware of their threats. We are not scared of their threats, we are definitely aware of them.”

Robinson noted Hibs’ propensity for scoring last-gasp goals, as they did in draws against against Rangers and Hearts and their opening day win over St Johnstone, all of which resulted in points.

The former Motherwell boss said: “What it shows is that they have a lot of character in the team.

“They are playing right to the end which you have to. I think it was the 93rd minute that Josh Campbell scored against Rangers.

“As in every game, set-plays are absolutely vital as are the concentration levels but we have a good experienced squad and our record of clean sheets is brilliant.

“I think it will be a good game, an interesting game tactically, so we are looking forward to it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media