Search

26 Aug 2022

The Platinum Queen handed Flying Childers aim

The Platinum Queen handed Flying Childers aim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey’s filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.

The daughter of Cotai Glory is now set to return to the two-year-old bracket in Group Two company on Town Moor next month, where she is expected to prove hard to beat.

Tom Palin, racing manager for the owners Middleham Park Racing, said: “The Flying Childers is the obvious race really. It will be interesting to see how we go and who else turns up, but it’s the sensible option and the right option, going back into a Group Two against her own age group.

“In theory she should run another creditable race. You don’t just get given Group Twos – you’ve got to go out and win them. But if she’s in the same form as she was in the Nunthorpe, you would imagine she’ll be the one they have to beat.

“It would be nice to get her head back in front. We’ve obviously got lower-case black type in a Group One now, but if we can get some upper-case black type by winning that would be great.”

Victory at Doncaster will leave the Middleham Park team considering even more ambitious targets, with the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket and even a trip to America for the Breeders’ Cup all in the melting pot.

“If we can win the Flying Childers, we can go and have a little bit of fun in the autumn of her two-year-old career,” Palin added.

“We’re in the Abbaye and I’d imagine that would be on the radar if it’s not too soft in Paris.

“We’re in the Cheveley Park and if she hits the line hard in the Childers, going six furlongs could well be within he capabilities. She’s obviously got a lot of speed, but she does settle in front, so I wouldn’t rule the Cheveley Park out by any stretch of the imagination.

“The Breeders’ Cup is definitely a November target as well, so she’s still go a few more dances to dance between now and her winter holiday.

“They’re lovely options to be weighing up and I think she’s going to have at least three more starts this year, one in a Group Two and two in Group One company, so it’s hugely exciting.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media