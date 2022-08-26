No new injuries for Mark Hughes’ Bradford ahead of Crewe visit

Bradford have no new injury concerns as they prepare to face Crewe on Saturday.

Mark Hughes’ side narrowly lost their Carabao Cup second round fixture to Blackburn in midweek but came out of the fixture with no fresh injury news.

Leading Bantams goalscorer Andy Cook will be looking to start once again and add to his six goals this season.

Midfielder Levi Sutton returned to the squad on Tuesday after waiting for the birth of his child and should be in the fold again.

Crewe will travel to West Yorkshire without forward Lachlan Brook.

The Australian suffered an ankle injury in their 2-2 draw against Northampton last week and is facing a spell of six weeks on the sidelines.

Alex are missing a few options up top as duo Bassala Sambou and Chris Long are still out.

Central midfielder Eli King could make his debut after joining on loan from Cardiff earlier this week.