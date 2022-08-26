Tino Anjorin in line to return for Huddersfield against West Brom

Tino Anjorin could feature for Huddersfield when they host West Brom.

The midfielder was sidelined as a precaution against Norwich last week with a dead leg and should be up for selection against the Baggies.

David Kasumu is edging closer to a return for the Terriers and could return to full-time training by the end of next week.

Tom Lees is suspended after picking up a red card against the Canaries.

There are no fresh injury concerns for West Brom when they travel to West Yorkshire.

Daryl Dike is still sidelined after sustaining a thigh injury and is expected to be out for up to two months.

Kenneth Zohore is also a doubt with injury while winger Grady Diangana is expected to line up after an impressive start to the season.

The Baggies are 14th in the Sky Bet Championship after picking up their first league win of the season against Hull last weekend.