26 Aug 2022

Leger aspirations on the line for Hoo Ya Mal at Goodwood

26 Aug 2022 4:55 PM

Hoo Ya Mal puts his Cazoo St Leger aspirations to the test when he steps up in trip for the William Hill March Stakes (In Memory Of John Dunlop) at Goodwood on Saturday.

Second in the Derby behind Desert Crown at Epsom when in the care of Andrew Balding, he was subsequently sold to Australian owners for £1.2million with the aim of running in the Melbourne Cup.

However, before transferring to Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, the son of Territories has been allowed to continue with his domestic campaign in the hands of George Boughey.

He made his first start for the Newmarket-based handler when third in the Gordon Stakes last month and now returns to the Sussex Downs for his first try at 14 furlongs ahead of a possible run in the final Classic of the season.

“He’s settled in well and we ran him only a few weeks after having him at Goodwood when he seemed to handle the track,” said Boughey.

“He’s obviously stepping up in trip for the first time and that’s got to be a question mark, but he’s been bought to win a Melbourne Cup so you’ve got to test him at some point. I don’t think that will pose any troubles for him, he seemed to hit the line well the last day and this looks the right race for him.

“He’s in the Leger, he takes his racing well and if he comes out of this race in good shape that is very much the plan before he heads out to Gai and Adrian in Australia.”

Only four go to post for the one-mile-six-furlong Group Three contest, where Hoo Ya Mal’s biggest danger could be William Haggas’ Perfect Alibi.

The Queen’s three-year-old was far too keen when disappointing in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, but got back on track with a taking victory in handicap company at Newbury.

David O’Meara’s Animato has won twice in the handicap ranks this season, but was unable to land a blow when on Racing League duty most recently and could struggle to make his mark in his first appearance in this calibre of race, while the quartet is completed by Irish raider Pink Fire Lilly.

