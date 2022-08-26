Morecambe missing several players for visit of MK Dons

Morecambe could be without a handful of players as they search for their first league win of the season against MK Dons on Saturday.

Forward Cole Stockton has been the subject of much transfer speculation and was missing from the squad that beat Rotherham in midweek. It remains to be seen whether he will be involved come the weekend.

Jon Obika and Ryan Cooney were also missing from that fixture and late decisions will be made on the pair.

Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus are long-term absentees for boss Derek Adams.

MK Dons have no fresh injury worries heading into the game.

Previous injury absentees Mo Eisa, Tennai Watson and Josh McEachran all look set to miss the fixture.

Winger Nathan Holland returned to action off the bench in the Dons’ 2-0 win over Watford in midweek and could be considered for a starting berth.

Striker Will Grigg and wing-back Daniel Harvie could make it consecutive starts.