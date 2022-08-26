Gareth Ainsworth hopes to see some injured players back as Wycombe face Charlton

Gareth Ainsworth expects one or two players to return from injury when Wycombe host Charlton in League One on Saturday, but refrained from getting more specific.

Striker Sam Vokes is among the injured that Chairboys supporters will hope to see back on the pitch, a possibility the boss did not rule out.

Ryan Tafazolli, meanwhile, could also be among the returnees after pulling his internal oblique sometime the defeat at Bolton on August 6.

Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all in the treatment room.

Ben Garner will be looking for another strong performance from his Addicks, who are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions.

One or two players are “recovering” from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup victory over Walsall, but no fresh injuries were sustained.

Fitness checks will be conducted for Conor McGrandles (hand) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (knee).

Mandela Egbo (knee) and Chuks Aneke (calf), meanwhile, will sit out again.