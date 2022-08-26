Search

26 Aug 2022

Alex Gogic in St Mirren squad for home game against Hibernian

Alex Gogic in St Mirren squad for home game against Hibernian

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:41 PM

Midfielder Alex Gogic goes into the St Mirren squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Hibernian on Saturday after signing for the Buddies last week following a loan spell last season.

Defender Scott Tanser is back in training following his recovery from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but will be assessed.

Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.

Hibs announced on Friday that back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has suffered damage to ligaments in his shoulder and will be out for “at least a couple of months”.

Lewis Stevenson is set to return to the squad following a hamstring issue while Elias Melkersen has a chance of being involved in Paisley after picking up a knock against Livingston a fortnight ago.

Demetri Mitchell (ankle), Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady (all knee) remain sidelined.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media