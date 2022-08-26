Search

26 Aug 2022

Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to work for consistency in Livingston clash

Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to work for consistency in Livingston clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is looking for his team to take a big step in his quest for consistency when they host Livingston on Saturday.

The Dons have not recorded back-to-back cinch Premiership wins in 2022 and are aiming to follow up last weekend’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone.

“It’s that word consistency,” Goodwin said. “It’s something that we’ve spoken about.

“We were very consistent during the League Cup group stages, where we won the four games back-to-back and we want to do that continuously in the league as well.

“It is very, very difficult, there’s no doubt about it, because every team in my opinion is capable of beating each other on the day.

“But we have to bring all of the good stuff that we’ve done against St Mirren and against St Johnstone into this game against Livingston at the weekend and just put in consistent performances individually and collectively.

“If we do that, then we should pick up the necessary points.”

Aberdeen missed the chance to record consecutive Pittodrie wins earlier this month when they lost 3-2 against Motherwell and Goodwin expects a similar test.

“Livingston are a very good side, very well organised, very hard working and a better football team than people give them credit for,” he said.

“We’re going to have to be at it, there’s no doubt about that.

“We have to be prepared for Livingston to come up and try and adopt a similar type of game plan to what Motherwell did. As a group we have to handle that.

“The onus is on us as the home team to take the game to the opposition and to try and break them down.

“We didn’t do that well enough against Motherwell in the last game and hopefully we can do better this weekend against Livingston.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media