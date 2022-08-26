Agartha back on track with Fairy Bridge success

Agartha returned to winning form as she fended off all challengers in the Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary.

Successful in Group Two and Three company and placed at the highest level for Joseph O’Brien last year, Agartha was on a retrieval mission after disappointing in the Belmont Oaks at the American venue last month.

Dropped to an extended seven furlongs and sent off the 6-4 favourite for this Group Three contest, Declan McDonogh was positive from the off and while stablemate Night Of Romance tried to mount a late challenge, Agartha was a length too good.

Agartha wins the Group 3 Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary! A superb display for Declan McDonogh and Joseph O'Brien 🏇@coolmorestud @JosephOBrien2 @declanmcdonogh @tipperaryraces pic.twitter.com/ci34H0CydI — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) August 26, 2022

Spring Feeling was a further two and a quarter lengths back in third, with Paddy Power chopping the filly to 16-1 from 25s for next month’s Matron Stakes.

McDonagh said: “She deserved to get her head in front this year. They thought the style of training in America didn’t suit her and when she came home, Pat McCabe, who rides her out, and I thought she was back working really well and we were proved right.

“She was lugging out off the fence and was pulling up a bit in the straight, but it is a good confidence booster. She loves Leopardstown and maybe she’ll go to the Matron or something like that now.”

British raider Tees Spirit got the best of a thrilling finish to the Listed Abergwaun Stakes.

Winner of the Dash at Epsom back in June, Tees Spirit was notching up a fifth win this term for trainer Adrian Nicholls and jockey Barry McHugh.

The 16-5 chance raced down the middle of the track and while he held an early lead, it looked as though he had been edged out on the line, with Erosandpsyche and Moss Tucker both featuring in the photo.

However, the judge quickly called Tees Spirit the winner – with just two noses between the three horses.

Library (evens favourite) could be heading to Irish Champions Weekend after opening her account in the Camas Park Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Placed at Leopardstown on her first two outings, Library came home a comfortable three-and-a-half-length winner in the hands of Seamie Heffernan.

Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “The last day she got hung up on the pace early and Seamie gave her a lovely ride today. The plan was to get a lead and when they were going slowly, he let her dawdle to the front and she had a lovely breather around the bend before kicking.

“I’m delighted with her and she has a little bit of class. We’ll look for a stakes race now, she is a lovely mover and handles that good ground very well.

“A race like the Ingabelle Stakes during Champions Weekend would suit lovely.”