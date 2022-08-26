Hibernian sign goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan from Huddersfield

Hibernian have announced the signing of Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old came through the Terriers’ youth system, earning his senior debut in 2019 and making 30 league appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Schofield had a brief loan spell at Livingston in 2020 and has represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

His arrival follows a shoulder injury to backup goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least a couple of months.

“After Kevin’s injury, it was important that we brought in another good young keeper to add extra competition in the goalkeeping area,” said Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

“Ryan is someone that has experience of the Scottish league, has performed well in the English Championship, and has a lot of ability. Not only that, but he’s also another good character to add to the dressing room.

“We welcome him to Hibernian FC and look forward to working with him.”