Search

27 Aug 2022

Erling Haaland hat-trick sees Man City come from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland hat-trick sees Man City come from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:04 PM

Erling Haaland bagged his first Premier League hat-trick as Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2.

In the first half City were second best against a compact, clinical Palace side – looking to repeat their 2-0 win here last term – and the visitors deservedly led at the break through a John Stones own goal and a Joachim Andersen header.

It was the fourth Premier League game out of the last six in which City had fallen two goals behind, but they had not lost any of the previous three and they would win this one in style.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back eight minutes into the second half, Haaland took over as his first home goals for City came in a hurry – three in the space of 20 minutes to make it six in his first four Premier League matches.

Yet for much of the afternoon it seemed Palace were going to enhance their reputation as City’s bogey side – having taken four points off them without conceding last term.

Patrick Vieira was forced to name a starting 11 without Wilfried Zaha – on the scoresheet here last season – due to injury, but the absence of their talisman did not prevent Palace from storming into an early lead as Eberechi Eze’s free-kick struck both Kyle Walker and Stones as it spun into the net.

Things got worse for City in the 22nd minute as they were again undone from a set-piece. It was Eze again with a corner from which Andersen was left unmarked to power in a header.

City struggled to muster any response against a well-organised Palace side who pressed the ball in numbers, nipping at City’s heels to deny them time and space on the ball, the home side’s frustration growing as the half went on and the time needed for each of Vicente Guaita’s goal kicks increased.

Palace should arguably have been 3-0 up after 28 minutes. Ederson saved a shot from Cheick Doucoure and then tried to roll the ball out. Odsonne Edouard deflected it to Ayew who promptly found the bottom corner, but referee Darren England signalled for a free-kick, though the goalkeeper was not impeded.

Haaland had headed over from a Riyad Mahrez corner before Palace’s second goal and he fired into the side-netting from a tight angle after the second, but found his supply lines restricted by the visiting defence.

Pep Guardiola had been planning two substitutions early in the second half with Ilkay Gundogan and Julian Alvarez both stripped and ready to go, but they sat back down after Silva got City back into it in the 53rd minute.

The Portugal international once again showed by Guardiola this week ruled out the possibility of him leaving as he cut in from the right before hitting a low shot which deflected off Jeffrey Schlupp on its way in.

Gundogan and Alvarez did come on just after the hour and Alvarez quickly made an impact as City levelled in the 62nd minute. He flicked on a deep cross to Foden, who chipped the ball back in for Haaland, who got across Marc Guehi to head in his first Etihad goal.

Eight minutes later he had his second. From a short corner, Alvarez fed Silva who pulled the ball back for Stones and he rolled it across for Haaland to poke home from all of a yard.

And he sealed his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go. Silva’s through-ball found his run perfectly, and the Norwegian had the strength to hold off Joel Ward before firing into the bottom corner.

It would be his final contribution as Sergio Gomez, on to make his City debut, replaced him to the sound of a thunderous roar around the ground.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media