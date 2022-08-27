Jamie Reckord secures Yeovil’s first win of the season against Dagenham

Wing-back Jamie Reckord maintained his fine early-season scoring form as Yeovil beat Dagenham 1-0 in the National League.
Reckord claimed his third goal of the season after 34 minutes, turning home from close range after Alex Fisher’s run had stretched the Daggers’ defence.
Yeovil started well and Josh Staunton headed onto the roof of the visitors’ net.
Mauro Vilhete struck a post in the second half as Dagenham pressed for an equaliser, but the Glovers held on to claim a first league win this season.
Sand Artist 'Manu' on Tra Ban Beach at St. John's Point during the Killaghtee Festival. Picture Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.