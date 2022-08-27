Search

27 Aug 2022

Accrington held at home by Exeter

Accrington held at home by Exeter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Accrington failed to score for the first time in a league game this season as they drew 0-0 with Exeter.

The Reds have now drawn all their three home League One games and had scored injury-time equalisers in the previous two but neither side could break the deadlock at the Wham Stadium.

Both sides had efforts cleared off the line in the first half.

For Exeter, Sam Nombe’s header on 31 minutes was hooked clear by Ethan Hamilton while, on the stroke of half-time, Tommy Leigh’s strike for Stanley was blocked.

The only goalkeeper action was a routine save from City’s Jamal Blackman from a Hamilton free-kick on 12 minutes.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Exeter putting some dangerous balls into the Stanley box without really testing on-loan Burnley keeper Lukas Jensen.

Stanley had a number of shots blocked in goalmouth scrambles and substitute Matt Lowe almost secured the win for the home team on 88 minutes but his header from a Sean McConville free-kick was over the bar.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media